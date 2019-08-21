CHICAGO BOURBON & BARBECUE FESTIVAL Date: Saturday, September 14 - Sunday, September 15 Time: 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm Location: Damen and Roscoe St., Roscoe Village

Get Directions Address: 2000 W. Roscoe St.

Chicago IL Beneficiary: Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce

Southern hospitality meets Midwest outdoor fun!

Smoked meats and barrel-aged bourbon whiskeys take the spotlight when the post-Labor Day happening that is Chicago Bourbon & Barbecue Fest returns for its third finger-lickin’ year to the heart of the Roscoe Village neighborhood.

Beyond ticketed afternoon bourbon tastings and plenty of mouth-watering chicken, ribs (and more), there are also one stage of soulful music.

The bottomline? Chicago’s 3rd annual Bourbon & Barbecue Fest promises something for every food, music and distilled spirits taste!

Ger Social!

Entertainment

Bourbon Tasting

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS Tasting Times

1pm to 7pm Daily Tasting Options

12 samples - $35 ($45 day of) donation that benefits the Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce

4 samples - $16 ($20 day of) donation that benefits the Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce What's Included private tasting area with seating and shad

tasting glass Brands We're Serving:

Note: Most distilleries will bring multiple varieties to sample! Rossville Union George Remus Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Driftless Glen Distillery

Barbecue Vendors

Chicago Maple I-94 Ribs, Chicago no website

Family-owned and located on 47th Street, this restaurant has a loyal neighborhood following that will get bigger exposure among smoked meat lovers at Chicago Bourbon & Barbecue Fest. Lexington Betty SmokeHouse https://www.lexingtonbettysmokehouse.com/

Located on North Avenue on the Chicago/Oak Park border, this barbecue palace has legions of local fans of their soul-food-centric menu during takeout hours, for catering parties and events, and with their travelling food truck.

About the Beneficiary: Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce

Since 1996, the Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce has been working for Roscoe Village businesses. The Chamber is dedicated to providing leadership to help create the best possible place in which to operate a business, while enhancing the region as desirable place to live, work, and visit. The RVCC is a unique Chamber surrounded by 5000 residential residents. There are over 250 businesses in Roscoe Village boarded by Western, Diversey, Ravenswood, and Addison. Through a variety of programs the RVCC works to positively impact the economic vitality and enhance the quality of life in the Village while supporting the growth of Chamber Member businesses. Visit www.rvcc.biz for more information.

Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities

Looking to connect with active consumers at this event? For pricing and a customized benefits package, please contact Norine Smyth at 312-799-0354 or Laura Wilke at 773-584-6669.