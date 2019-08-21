CHICAGO BOURBON & BARBECUE FESTIVAL

CHICAGO BOURBON & BARBECUE FESTIVAL
Date: Saturday, September 14 - Sunday, September 15
Time: 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location: Damen and Roscoe St., Roscoe Village
Address: 2000 W. Roscoe St.
Chicago IL
Beneficiary: Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce

Southern hospitality meets Midwest outdoor fun!

Smoked meats and barrel-aged bourbon whiskeys take the spotlight when the post-Labor Day happening that is Chicago Bourbon & Barbecue Fest returns for its third finger-lickin’ year to the heart of the Roscoe Village neighborhood.

Beyond ticketed afternoon bourbon tastings and plenty of mouth-watering chicken, ribs (and more), there are also one stage of soulful music.

The bottomline? Chicago’s 3rd annual Bourbon & Barbecue Fest promises something for every food, music and distilled spirits taste!

Entertainment

Saturday
Noon - Brass Buckle Band
2:30pm - UltraBeat
4:30pm - Hello Weekend
6:30pm - Friday Pilots Club
8:00pm - Trippin Billies

Sunday 
Noon - Gone Country
2:00pm - Red Carpet Riot
4:00pm - Run Forrest Run
6:00pm - Wedding Banned
8:00pm - 16 Candles

Bourbon Tasting

Tasting Times
1pm to 7pm Daily

Tasting Options
12 samples - $35 ($45 day of) donation that benefits the Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce
4 samples - $16 ($20 day of) donation that benefits the Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce

What's Included

  • private tasting area with seating and shad
  • tasting glass

Brands We're Serving:
Note: Most distilleries will bring multiple varieties to sample!

Rossville Union
George Remus
Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon
Driftless Glen Distillery

Barbecue Vendors

Chicago Maple

I-94 Ribs, Chicago  no website
Family-owned and located on 47th Street, this restaurant  has a loyal neighborhood following that will get bigger exposure among smoked meat lovers at Chicago Bourbon & Barbecue Fest.

Lexington Betty SmokeHouse  https://www.lexingtonbettysmokehouse.com/
Located on North Avenue on the Chicago/Oak Park border, this barbecue palace has legions of local fans of their soul-food-centric menu during takeout hours, for catering parties and events, and with their travelling food truck.

About the Beneficiary: Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce

Since 1996, the Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce has been working for Roscoe Village businesses. The Chamber is dedicated to providing leadership to help create the best possible place in which to operate a business, while enhancing the region as desirable place to live, work, and visit. The RVCC is a unique Chamber surrounded by 5000 residential residents. There are over 250 businesses in Roscoe Village boarded by Western, Diversey, Ravenswood, and Addison. Through a variety of programs the RVCC works to positively impact the economic vitality and enhance the quality of life in the Village while supporting the growth of Chamber Member businesses. Visit www.rvcc.biz for more information.

Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities

Looking to connect with active consumers at this event? For pricing and a customized benefits package, please contact Norine Smyth at 312-799-0354 or Laura Wilke at 773-584-6669.

Vending Opportunities

We are now accepting vendor applications for Bourbon & Barbecue.

Deadline to apply is August 21, 2019!

To start a new application or edit an existing application you've already started, click on the link below for the type of vendor application:

If you've applied to multiple events, you can access your RegisterOne vendor profile here.