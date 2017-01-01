CHICAGO TACO & TEQUILA FEST

CHICAGO TACO & TEQUILA FEST
Date: Saturday, June 15
Time: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location: Cannon Dr. just north of Fullerton
Get Directions
Address: 2491 N Cannon Drive
Chicago IL
Beneficiary: Chicago Canine Rescue
Register Now

It’s a tasty combination! Stuffed tortillas and the juices of the blue agave plant (better known to distilled spirits aficionados as tequila) will be taking the spotlight at this June’s ALL-NEW Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest.

And adding to the fest’s cool food and cocktail vibe will be its can’t-beat location near Diversey Harbor in scenic Lincoln Park only a week before the official start of summer.

Both traditional and exotic ingredient-stuffed tortillas will be smartly paired with tequila-infused cocktails ranging from Classic Lime, Strawberry Mint, Jalapeno Cucumber, Mango, Passion Fruit, Watermelon, Peach margaritas, and Palomas.

The fest will also feature margarita flights and tastings, mixologists and live bands and DJs.

This is a 21+ event. Your ticket includes one complimentary margarita.

Get Social!

Facebook

Special Events Management

3 hours ago

Special Events Management

It's basically the weekend, right? Do it right this #memorialday weekend at the Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest! It'll be the party of the weekend, we promise! Starts Tomorrow! bit.ly/BSMF2019 #belmontsheffield #semevents #festwiththebest ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Special Events Management

20 hours ago

Special Events Management

Crafting is the best medicine! Spend your Saturday getting crafty while listening to street artists and local performers at Lincoln Hub Nest: A Market For All Your Home Needs June 1st. Mixing art, paint, jewelry and more, this is a market you don't want to miss! bit.ly/lhnest

#lhnest #LHN #semevents #festwiththebest ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Special Events Management

21 hours ago

Special Events Management

Country rock is rare. Good thing Cowboy Jukebox knows exactly how to make it happen! Chicago's one and only country rock band will please every musical taste. There's no better place to see them then at Windy City RibFest in Uptown this July! bit.ly/WCRibfest

#wcribfest #cowboyjukebox #semevents #festwiththebest ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Special Events Management

21 hours ago

Special Events Management

Bud Light is a proud sponsor of this weekend's Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival.

#budlight #bsmf #semevents #festwiththebest ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Special Events Management

24 hours ago

Special Events Management

There's no need to get a sitter for this June's Lincoln Hub Nest: A Market For All Your Home Needs! With an area set aside for kids' activities, it'll be a day full of crafts, face painting, games and so much more. Bring the whole family! bit.ly/lhnest

#lhnest #LHN #semevents #festwiththebest ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

 


General Admission

Eventbrite - Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest

Options:
General Admission + 1 Margarita - $10.00
Designated Driver - $10.00

This is a 21+ event.  Please read the frequently asked questions for more details.

Tequila Tasting

Eventbrite - Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest

General Admission + 1 Margarita + Tequila Tasting - $40.00

Session Time:
3pm to 6pm

 

What We're Sampling:

Casa Noble Tequila
Corralejo Tequila
Tequila Cenote
Mezcal Creyente
Don Julio Tequila
FINO Tequila
Hornitos Tequila
Maestro Dobel
Sauza Tequila
el Jimador Tequila
Patrón Tequila

Entertainment

Noon - Mariachi Los Viajeros
1:30pm - The Hat Guys
3:30pm - Alan King of The Chosen Few
4:55pm - Johnny Russler and The Beach Bum Band
6:15pm - XONIC//AYOO
8:00pm - RDGLDGRN

Exclusive Steel Drum Performance by Kent Arnsbarger in the Tequila Tasting tent!

Silent Disco DJ's

Channel 1 - "It's Spicy"

DIRTYBEATS
Channel 2 - The Be Nice Collective
Channel 3 - Silent Chicago
Ambient Sounds

Taco Vendors

More to come!

Aztec Daves Food Truck
Aztec Daves, an authentic (and popular) Mexican food truck that launched in 2015, is family run and dishes out affordable favorites (tacos, burritos and tortas) with a modern twist with ingredients passed down from their grandmother.

Tandoor Char House
Located on Halsted near Wrightwood in Lincoln Park, brothers Fahim and Faraz Sarharia take great pride in the food of their parents who hail from India and Pakistan. As for their tacos, visitors will delight in Tandoor's unique seasoned taste sensation.

Carnivale Food Truck 
The Latin fusion menu of the Fulton Market restaurant is legendary with Chicago foodies. Expect their food truck to offer the same heavenly spin on gourmet tacos.

Three Legged Tacos 
Chef-driven cuisine inspired by Mexican flavors is the name of the game for this Chicago food truck and catering company that donates a portion of  sales  to local non-profits. The ingredients in their taco menu includes such exotic ingredients as cashews, avocados, shrimp, sweet potato and achiota pork.

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant 
This Tex-Mex eatery and tequila-centric cocktail bar with locations in River West and the Gold Coast specializes in casual dining with an awesome selection of  breakfast, lunch and dinner foods that range from tacos and enchiladas to quesadillas, burritos, soups, salads and more.

About the Beneficiary: Chicago Canine Rescue

Ever wonder what happens to shelter dogs that are not perfect, are considered too young, too old, too sick or who have special needs? Traditionally, these animals were automatically euthanized at area shelters. However, today, Chicago Canine Rescue Foundation exists to give many of these animals a second chance, too! CCRF was founded in 2001 to help find permanent, loving homes for homeless dogs in our city. CCRF has saved the lives of over 6,000 dogs, cats, kittens (yes, we have started helping a few felines each year, too!) and puppies. CCRF assists the animals that are the MOST vulnerable in our city – the dogs and cats that are slated for euthanasia because they are too old, too young, too injured, have disabilities, or have simply been overlooked for too long by potential adopters at other shelters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a general admission ticket to experience a tasting session?
Yes, all guests must purchase a general admission ticket with their tasting session ticket to gain admission into the festival.

Do I get to pick the flavor of the included margarita?
Yes.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?
Public transportation. Uber/Lyft//Taxi Drop off zone. Designated Drivers. Walking/Biking distance from North Avenue Beach and Lincoln Park Zoo.

What can I NOT bring into the event?

  • Alcoholic or outside beverages. 2 unopened water bottles are allowed per person.
  • Bags larger than a standard drawstring bag or small backpack (14"x18"). All bags will be searched upon entry.
  • Bicycles, Skateboards, skates (roller or in-line), scooters or hover boards
  • Cans, bottles or other beverage containers
  • Confetti
  • Drones / Unmanned Aircraft Systems
  • Fireworks or any other incendiary device
  • Grills
  • Illegal substances of any kind
  • Laser pens and pointers
  • Noise-making devices (ie/horns, whistles, etc.)
  • Selfie-Sticks
  • Tents/Canopies
  • Totem poles made with hard material to display banners or flags
  • Wagons
  • Weapons of any kind
  • Any other items deemed to be dangerous or inappropriate by venue management

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?
Questions regarding accesibility or tickets please contact 773-584-6600.

What's the refund policy?
No refunds will be issued for this event.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?
Guests must bring a printed or mobile ticket with them to the gate.

Sponsorship & Marketing Opportunities

Looking to connect with active consumers at this event? For pricing and a customized benefits package, please contact Norine Smyth at 312-799-0354 or Laura Wilke at 773-584-6669.

Vendor Opportunities

We are now accepting vendor applications for Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest

To start a new application or edit an existing application you've already started, click on the link below for the type of vendor application:

Application Links

If you've applied to multiple events, you can access your RegisterOne vendor profile here.