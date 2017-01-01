CHICAGO TACO & TEQUILA FEST Date: Saturday, June 15 Time: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm Location: Cannon Dr. just north of Fullerton

Get Directions Address: 2491 N Cannon Drive

Chicago IL Beneficiary: Chicago Canine Rescue Register Now

It’s a tasty combination! Stuffed tortillas and the juices of the blue agave plant (better known to distilled spirits aficionados as tequila) will be taking the spotlight at this June’s ALL-NEW Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest.

And adding to the fest’s cool food and cocktail vibe will be its can’t-beat location near Diversey Harbor in scenic Lincoln Park only a week before the official start of summer.

Both traditional and exotic ingredient-stuffed tortillas will be smartly paired with tequila-infused cocktails ranging from Classic Lime, Strawberry Mint, Jalapeno Cucumber, Mango, Passion Fruit, Watermelon, Peach margaritas, and Palomas.

The fest will also feature margarita flights and tastings, mixologists and live bands and DJs.

This is a 21+ event. Your ticket includes one complimentary margarita.

Get Social!

General Admission

Options:

General Admission + 1 Margarita - $10.00

Designated Driver - $10.00 This is a 21+ event. Please read the frequently asked questions for more details.

Tequila Tasting

General Admission + 1 Margarita + Tequila Tasting - $40.00 Session Time:

3pm to 6pm What We're Sampling: Casa Noble Tequila Corralejo Tequila Tequila Cenote Mezcal Creyente Don Julio Tequila FINO Tequila Hornitos Tequila Maestro Dobel Sauza Tequila el Jimador Tequila Patrón Tequila

Entertainment

Silent Disco DJ's

Taco Vendors

More to come! Aztec Daves Food Truck

Aztec Daves, an authentic (and popular) Mexican food truck that launched in 2015, is family run and dishes out affordable favorites (tacos, burritos and tortas) with a modern twist with ingredients passed down from their grandmother. Tandoor Char House

Located on Halsted near Wrightwood in Lincoln Park, brothers Fahim and Faraz Sarharia take great pride in the food of their parents who hail from India and Pakistan. As for their tacos, visitors will delight in Tandoor's unique seasoned taste sensation. Carnivale Food Truck

The Latin fusion menu of the Fulton Market restaurant is legendary with Chicago foodies. Expect their food truck to offer the same heavenly spin on gourmet tacos. Three Legged Tacos

Chef-driven cuisine inspired by Mexican flavors is the name of the game for this Chicago food truck and catering company that donates a portion of sales to local non-profits. The ingredients in their taco menu includes such exotic ingredients as cashews, avocados, shrimp, sweet potato and achiota pork. Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

This Tex-Mex eatery and tequila-centric cocktail bar with locations in River West and the Gold Coast specializes in casual dining with an awesome selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner foods that range from tacos and enchiladas to quesadillas, burritos, soups, salads and more.

About the Beneficiary: Chicago Canine Rescue

Ever wonder what happens to shelter dogs that are not perfect, are considered too young, too old, too sick or who have special needs? Traditionally, these animals were automatically euthanized at area shelters. However, today, Chicago Canine Rescue Foundation exists to give many of these animals a second chance, too! CCRF was founded in 2001 to help find permanent, loving homes for homeless dogs in our city. CCRF has saved the lives of over 6,000 dogs, cats, kittens (yes, we have started helping a few felines each year, too!) and puppies. CCRF assists the animals that are the MOST vulnerable in our city – the dogs and cats that are slated for euthanasia because they are too old, too young, too injured, have disabilities, or have simply been overlooked for too long by potential adopters at other shelters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a general admission ticket to experience a tasting session?

Yes, all guests must purchase a general admission ticket with their tasting session ticket to gain admission into the festival. Do I get to pick the flavor of the included margarita?

Yes. What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Public transportation. Uber/Lyft//Taxi Drop off zone. Designated Drivers. Walking/Biking distance from North Avenue Beach and Lincoln Park Zoo. What can I NOT bring into the event? Alcoholic or outside beverages. 2 unopened water bottles are allowed per person.

Bags larger than a standard drawstring bag or small backpack (14"x18"). All bags will be searched upon entry.

Bicycles, Skateboards, skates (roller or in-line), scooters or hover boards

Cans, bottles or other beverage containers

Confetti

Drones / Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Fireworks or any other incendiary device

Grills

Illegal substances of any kind

Laser pens and pointers

Noise-making devices (ie/horns, whistles, etc.)

Selfie-Sticks

Tents/Canopies

Totem poles made with hard material to display banners or flags

Wagons

Weapons of any kind

Any other items deemed to be dangerous or inappropriate by venue management How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Questions regarding accesibility or tickets please contact 773-584-6600. What's the refund policy?

No refunds will be issued for this event. Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Guests must bring a printed or mobile ticket with them to the gate.

Sponsorship & Marketing Opportunities

Looking to connect with active consumers at this event? For pricing and a customized benefits package, please contact Norine Smyth at 312-799-0354 or Laura Wilke at 773-584-6669.

Vendor Opportunities