CHICAGO PRIDE FEST Date: Saturday, June 16 - Sunday, June 17 Time: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm Location: Halsted St. & Waveland Ave.

Get Directions Address: 800 W. Waveland Ave.

Chicago Illinois Beneficiary: Northalsted Business Alliance

Loading Map.... Halsted St. & Waveland Ave.

800 W. Waveland Ave. - Chicago

Events 800 W. Waveland Ave. - Chicago 41.9490698 -87.6498712

Chicago Pride Fest®, June 16-17, 2018, is an exciting two-day street festival held the weekend leading up to the Chicago Pride Parade with up to 100,000 expected to attend, celebrating LGBTQ life, culture and community.

The festival features live music by popular artists, 3 stages, food and drink, 100+ arts/craft and merchant vendors, DJ’s and dancing, drag shows, pet parade, sponsor booths and more.

Join us this summer for a love-filled celebration of diversity, equality, and the Chicago LGBTQ community at Halsted Street and Addison in Boystown, America’s first recognized gay village.

The festival is easily accessible via the CTA Red Line Addison station at historic Wrigleyfield, also multiple bus lines, and rideshare car/cab services with convenient access to downtown hotels and other lodging.

Chicago Pride Fest benefits the Northalsted Business Alliance, a 501(c)(6) non-profit chamber of commerce for Boystown, Chicago’s Proudest Neighborhood.

Get Social!

North DJ Stage Entertainment

Coming soon!



South Band Stage Entertainment

Coming soon!



VIP Pet Care Pet Pride Parade

Another fun-filled highlight at this year's Chicago Pride Fest will be Pet Pride Parade. Everyone's welcome to bring their dogs, cats and other animal kingdom friends to this festive procession that starts at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 17, from the stage area. The short parade route will be on nearby streets before returning to the Chicago Pride Fest grounds where a panel of jurors will honor the best participants with gift certificates from local retailers.

About the Beneficiary: Northalsted Business Alliance

Your gate donation benefits the Northalsted Business Alliance. The Northalsted Business Alliance works cooperatively to maintain a diverse, safe and thriving shopping and entertainment district. In 1980, a small group of retailers in a four-block area along Halsted Street joined forces to promote the street and improve business conditions. Since its inception, the Northalsted Business Alliance has grown to represent more than 80 businesses along North Halsted Street from Barry Street to West Irving Park Road. The Association has been recognized by the media, the City of Chicago and local residents as a major force in the community, championing positive change and growth.

Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities

Looking to connect with active consumers at this event? For pricing and a customized benefits package, please contact Norine Smyth at 312-799-0354 or Laura Wilke at 773-584-6669.

Event Parking

Public Transportation:

Limited street parking may be available on surrounding streets. Public transportation is encouraged as the best way to get to the festival. The CTA Red Line "L" (Belmont, Addison stops) or Brown Line "L" (Belmont) are conveniently located just a few blocks from the festival. For routes, directions and connections, call 773.836.7000 or visit www.transitchicago.com. Park with ParkWhiz!

ParkWhiz is the fastest and most convenient way to find and book a parking space before reaching your destination. ParkWhiz allows you to find, reserve, and pay for parking anywhere you go, anytime you need—whether you’re headed to work, an event, or just out on the town. You'll know exactly where you're going and how much you're paying ahead of time, so you won't have to worry about it. With thousands of spaces in dozens of cities across North America, and the ability to save up to 50%, an amazing parking space is never far away.

Still Have Logistics Questions?

Still have questions regarding event logistics? Please contact Gabby Webster at 773-584-6682.

Vendor Opportunities