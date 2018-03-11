|
EVANSTON CHAMBER ARTISAN SUMMERFEST
|Date:
|Saturday, June 23 - Sunday, June 24
|Time:
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Location:
| Church & Sherman, Downtown Evanston
Get Directions
|Address:
|
1700 Sherman Ave.
Evanston Illinois
|Beneficiary:
|Evanston Chamber of Commerce
Chicago’s North Shore will be brimming with creativity when Evanston Chamber Artisan SummerFest returns for its 39th inspirational year to the streets of bustling downtown Evanston.
An eclectic mix of art is the centerpiece of this late June happening that also happens to be the North Shore’s oldest fine arts fair. It showcases the works of more than 100 juried artists.
The fest also features craft beers, food, smile-inducing street musicians and performers, and fun activities for both kids and families.
A $5 suggested fest gate donation for adults benefits the Evanston Chamber of Commerce.
Event Sponsors
Get Social!
2017 Participating Fine Artists
2018 listing should be available soon!
List subject to change!
2-D Mixed Media
Kathleen, Willer - http://www.kathleenmurphywiller.com/
vern jidong, yan - http://www.outofparadise.com/
Kathy, Kelly - http://www.kathykellyart.com/
Michel, Delgado - http://micheldelgado.com/
Igors, Irbe
Stephen, Baldauf - http://stephenbaldauf.com/blog/
3-D Mixed Media & Sculpture
Wayne Gao & Michelle Chang
Ceramics
Glynnis, Lessing - http://www.glynnislessing.com/home.php
Kathy, Maves - http://www.kathymaves.com/
Jimmy, Liu - http://jimmyliuceramics.com/
Eric, Anderson
Luci, Haas
Digital Art
Eva, Letts
Vic, Lee - http://www.viclee.co.uk/Vic_Lee_Murals_Illustrations_and_Print.html
Functional Art
James, Sharp - http://www.jamessharpart.com/
melanie , ebertz
Tim, Feuerstein - http://naturesartwork.net/
Julie, Crouse - http://www.bucuradesigns.com/
Cindy, Cumming - http://www.cindybelladesigns.com/home.html
Chuck, Geier - http://www.thenewhomestead.com/
Nestor, Pineda - http://www.uncommongoods.com/
Ellen, Grenier Bevill
Annie, Mohaupt - https://www.mohop.com/
Jelena, Rupa
Jewelry
Ravit, Stoltz - https://www.etsy.com/shop/Ravit
Davide, aidien shapiro
Herb, Brown
Jackie, Cohen - http://www.jackiecohenjewelry.com/
Jan and Mike, Gussin http://www.earthwindandfiredltd.com/Pages/default.aspx
James, Johnson - http://www.indigoturtleart.com/
Ginny, Jenson - https://www.etsy.com/people/GinnyJensonJewelry
LILIANA, OLMOS - https://olmox.com/
Martha, Richter - https://www.martharichterltd.com/
Linda,Osterhoudt - http://www.lindaojewelry.com/
Gayle, Heinemann
Melissa, Banks - https://www.raptinmaille.com/
Vilma, birbilaite
Wendy, Santini - https://www.etsy.com/hk-en/people/pinzitnet
Veronica, Martens - https://www.etsy.com/people/veronicarileymartens
Venus, Cramer - http://www.jewelrybyvenus.com/
Jacque, Mannakee
Vanessa, Walilko - https://www.kalibutterfly.com/
Katherine, Eiff
Renzo, Iglesias - http://www.lharmoniejewelry.com/index.php
Painting
John, Chehak - http://www.easelwork.com/
Kelsey, Merkle - http://www.kelseymerkle.com/
Vladimir, pailodze - http://www.artvpai.com/
Terry, Walsh - http://www.terrywalshart.com/#/id/i12022360
Justin, Bernhardt - http://www.bernhardtfineart.com/
Jim, Young - https://paintingsbyjimyoung.com/
George, Ceffalio - http://www.ceffalio.com/
Scott, Hartley - http://scotthartleywatercolors.com/
Priya, Rama - http://www.priyarama.com/index.html
Dawn, Adams - https://www.dawnadamspaintings.com/
William, Kwamena-Poh - http://www.williamkfineart.net/
Photography
Bob, Decker – www.rddeckerphotography.com/
Marcos, minuchin - http://www.thesecretlifeoftoys.com/
Wendy, Vroom - http://wendyvroom.com/
William, Doree - http://www.williamdoree.com/
Carl, Vogtmann - http://www.figleafgraphics.com/
Juana, Ryan - http://www.stellalily.com/
Edgar, Solorzano
Woodworking
Mayolo, haro - http://www.naturalwondersusa.com/
Eugene, Benes
Robert, Ruehle
Works on Paper
Ken, Swanson - http://www.kenswansonprintmaker.com/
Jeff, Condon - https://www.facebook.com/JeffCondonArtist/
Holly, Foss - http://hollysuefossart.weebly.com/
Nancy, Koop
Entertainment
Entertainment for this Festival is Sponsored and provided by Evanston Rocks
Saturday:
12:00-1:30pm - Rachel Ruzumna - Rachel is a singer-songwriter who has performed at many festivals and events including The Grand Prix, The Imerman Angels Brunch Run, The Winnetka Music Festival, GAM music school, as well as many coffeehouses in the Chicago/North Shore area.
1:30-3:00pm - Joe Kalish - Joe is one of Chicago's top Americana rockers! He has opened for acts such as America, Rodney Carrington, Travis Tritt,
3:00-4:30pm - John Brunhke - Guitarist rooted in Chicago blues but incorporates elements of rock, jazz, funk and reggae.
4:30-6:00pm- Jim Green - Jim Green is a Guitar Idol Champion and was voted "One of the best artists in the Midwest" by Billboard Magazine.
Sunday:
12:00-1:45pm - Paul & Jay Duo - Paul and Jay's duo stands above the rest with the most entertaining two man show in the region. Our repertoire and energy always thrills audiences!
2:00-3:45pm - Billy Blues Duo - Bill McCrory and Mark Blank have been playing guitar together for over fifteen years -- and since 2013 as the Billy Blues Acoustic Duo. Covering music by: Willie Dixon, Albert King, Freddie King, Taj Mahal, John Prine, Gregg Allman, Beatles, Robben Ford, Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Tom Petty and more!
4:00-5:45pm- Gregory Hyde - Gregory Hyde is a Chicago-based Singer/Songwriter who crafts inventive, intelligent, bombastic songs - often with a menacing edge. His tunes are riddled with nuances of slick pop hits, blues, classic rock, and even a Southern sensibility that creeps in from his formative years living on the outskirts of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities
Looking to connect with active consumers at this event? For pricing and a customized benefits package, please contact Norine Smyth at 312-799-0354 or Laura Wilke at 773-584-6669.
Artist Opportunities
IMPORTANT DATES:
March 11, 2018: EXTENDED Deadline:
Online applications must be received by midnight CST. -Checks are not accepted
*Paper Applications are not accepted for this event.
Week of March 12, 2018: Jury Session
Week of March 18, 2018: Acceptance Notifications are sent out (please do not call).
April 6, 2018: DEADLINE for accepting your participation by picking out your booth space and Confirming your participation by finalizing paymet for booth fee and optinal equipment rentals. Please remember that you are not Confirmed into the event until you have accepted your invitation and continued to proceed to checkout to pay for your booth space at which time your status will be updated to "Confirmed." Only at this status are you confirmed into the event. "Accepted" is not the same as "Confirmed".
Third week in June 2018: Booth space assignments,Load in location and time as well as other information will be sent out to the artists e-mail address on file.
May 23, 2018: Deadline to cancel and receive 50% refund (less $50 administrative fee)
June 22, 2018: Artist Set-Up between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm, June 23, set up between 7:00am and 9:00 am:
June 23th and June 24th, 39th Annual Evanston Chamber Artisan Summer Festival (Formerly Fountain Square Art Festival)
Area Hotels
|Hotel Orrington
1710 Orrington Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
(847)866-8700
800)323-7500
|Hilton Garden Inn
1818 Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
(847)475-6400
|Holiday Inn
1501 Sherman Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
(800)381-2830
FOLLOW US