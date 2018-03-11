EVANSTON CHAMBER ARTISAN SUMMERFEST Date: Saturday, June 23 - Sunday, June 24 Time: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Location: Church & Sherman, Downtown Evanston

Chicago’s North Shore will be brimming with creativity when Evanston Chamber Artisan SummerFest returns for its 39th inspirational year to the streets of bustling downtown Evanston.

An eclectic mix of art is the centerpiece of this late June happening that also happens to be the North Shore’s oldest fine arts fair. It showcases the works of more than 100 juried artists.

The fest also features craft beers, food, smile-inducing street musicians and performers, and fun activities for both kids and families.

A $5 suggested fest gate donation for adults benefits the Evanston Chamber of Commerce.

2017 Participating Fine Artists

2018 listing should be available soon! List subject to change! 2-D Mixed Media

Kathleen, Willer - http://www.kathleenmurphywiller.com/

vern jidong, yan - http://www.outofparadise.com/

Kathy, Kelly - http://www.kathykellyart.com/

Michel, Delgado - http://micheldelgado.com/

Igors, Irbe

Stephen, Baldauf - http://stephenbaldauf.com/blog/ 3-D Mixed Media & Sculpture

Wayne Gao & Michelle Chang

Ceramics

Glynnis, Lessing - http://www.glynnislessing.com/home.php

Kathy, Maves - http://www.kathymaves.com/

Jimmy, Liu - http://jimmyliuceramics.com/

Eric, Anderson

Luci, Haas

Digital Art

Eva, Letts

Vic, Lee - http://www.viclee.co.uk/Vic_Lee_Murals_Illustrations_and_Print.html Functional Art

James, Sharp - http://www.jamessharpart.com/

melanie , ebertz

Tim, Feuerstein - http://naturesartwork.net/

Julie, Crouse - http://www.bucuradesigns.com/

Cindy, Cumming - http://www.cindybelladesigns.com/home.html

Chuck, Geier - http://www.thenewhomestead.com/

Nestor, Pineda - http://www.uncommongoods.com/

Ellen, Grenier Bevill

Annie, Mohaupt - https://www.mohop.com/

Jelena, Rupa Jewelry

Ravit, Stoltz - https://www.etsy.com/shop/Ravit

Davide, aidien shapiro

Herb, Brown

Jackie, Cohen - http://www.jackiecohenjewelry.com/

Jan and Mike, Gussin http://www.earthwindandfiredltd.com/Pages/default.aspx

James, Johnson - http://www.indigoturtleart.com/

Ginny, Jenson - https://www.etsy.com/people/GinnyJensonJewelry

LILIANA, OLMOS - https://olmox.com/

Martha, Richter - https://www.martharichterltd.com/

Linda,Osterhoudt - http://www.lindaojewelry.com/

Gayle, Heinemann

Melissa, Banks - https://www.raptinmaille.com/

Vilma, birbilaite

Wendy, Santini - https://www.etsy.com/hk-en/people/pinzitnet

Veronica, Martens - https://www.etsy.com/people/veronicarileymartens

Venus, Cramer - http://www.jewelrybyvenus.com/

Jacque, Mannakee

Vanessa, Walilko - https://www.kalibutterfly.com/

Katherine, Eiff

Renzo, Iglesias - http://www.lharmoniejewelry.com/index.php Painting

John, Chehak - http://www.easelwork.com/

Kelsey, Merkle - http://www.kelseymerkle.com/

Vladimir, pailodze - http://www.artvpai.com/

Terry, Walsh - http://www.terrywalshart.com/#/id/i12022360

Justin, Bernhardt - http://www.bernhardtfineart.com/

Jim, Young - https://paintingsbyjimyoung.com/

George, Ceffalio - http://www.ceffalio.com/

Scott, Hartley - http://scotthartleywatercolors.com/

Priya, Rama - http://www.priyarama.com/index.html

Dawn, Adams - https://www.dawnadamspaintings.com/

William, Kwamena-Poh - http://www.williamkfineart.net/ Photography

Bob, Decker – www.rddeckerphotography.com/

Marcos, minuchin - http://www.thesecretlifeoftoys.com/

Wendy, Vroom - http://wendyvroom.com/

William, Doree - http://www.williamdoree.com/

Carl, Vogtmann - http://www.figleafgraphics.com/

Juana, Ryan - http://www.stellalily.com/

Edgar, Solorzano Woodworking

Mayolo, haro - http://www.naturalwondersusa.com/

Eugene, Benes

Robert, Ruehle Works on Paper

Ken, Swanson - http://www.kenswansonprintmaker.com/

Jeff, Condon - https://www.facebook.com/JeffCondonArtist/

Holly, Foss - http://hollysuefossart.weebly.com/

Nancy, Koop

Entertainment

Entertainment for this Festival is Sponsored and provided by Evanston Rocks Saturday:

12:00-1:30pm - Rachel Ruzumna - Rachel is a singer-songwriter who has performed at many festivals and events including The Grand Prix, The Imerman Angels Brunch Run, The Winnetka Music Festival, GAM music school, as well as many coffeehouses in the Chicago/North Shore area.

1:30-3:00pm - Joe Kalish - Joe is one of Chicago's top Americana rockers! He has opened for acts such as America, Rodney Carrington, Travis Tritt,

3:00-4:30pm - John Brunhke - Guitarist rooted in Chicago blues but incorporates elements of rock, jazz, funk and reggae.

4:30-6:00pm- Jim Green - Jim Green is a Guitar Idol Champion and was voted "One of the best artists in the Midwest" by Billboard Magazine. Sunday:

12:00-1:45pm - Paul & Jay Duo - Paul and Jay's duo stands above the rest with the most entertaining two man show in the region. Our repertoire and energy always thrills audiences!

2:00-3:45pm - Billy Blues Duo - Bill McCrory and Mark Blank have been playing guitar together for over fifteen years -- and since 2013 as the Billy Blues Acoustic Duo. Covering music by: Willie Dixon, Albert King, Freddie King, Taj Mahal, John Prine, Gregg Allman, Beatles, Robben Ford, Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Tom Petty and more!

4:00-5:45pm- Gregory Hyde - Gregory Hyde is a Chicago-based Singer/Songwriter who crafts inventive, intelligent, bombastic songs - often with a menacing edge. His tunes are riddled with nuances of slick pop hits, blues, classic rock, and even a Southern sensibility that creeps in from his formative years living on the outskirts of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities

Looking to connect with active consumers at this event? For pricing and a customized benefits package, please contact Norine Smyth at 312-799-0354 or Laura Wilke at 773-584-6669.

