JEFF FEST Date: Friday, August 03 - Sunday, August 05 Time: Friday 5:00-10:00 pm; Saturday 2:00-10:00 pm; Sunday 2:00-9:00 pm Location: Jefferson Memorial Park

Get Directions Address: 4822 N. Long Ave.

Chicago Illinois Beneficiary: Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce

4822 N. Long Ave. - Chicago

Events 4822 N. Long Ave. - Chicago 41.9687027 -87.76276280000002

Party hard! Or, at the very least, get down to great tunes, tasty foods, family fun and more at the 18th annual summer happening that is Jeff Fest (aka Jefferson Park Arts & Music Festival).

Held in idyllic (and popular) Jefferson Memorial Park just west of the intersection of Milwaukee and Lawrence Avenues, Jeff Fest is a proud tradition in one of Chicago’s most friendly communities.

Beyond music and food, the Kids’ Zone area on the north side of the park features a ton of cool activities for families. It’s also where one will find the fest’s groovin’ “Community Stage” with eclectic acts ranging from Polynesian dancers and Irish cloggers to local bands and more.

There are also arts & craft vendors, plus ticketed wine tastings that make for relaxing weekend afternoons in one of Chicago’s coziest neighborhoods.

Main Stage Entertainment

Community Stage

Friday

6:00 p.m. - Electric Brew (pop/rock tribute)

7:15 p.m. - Bugbear (rock)

8:30 p.m. - Puritan Pine (pop/rock) Saturday

6:00 p.m. - Matt Sage (pop/rock)

7:15 p.m. - Andrew Robert Palmer (pop) Sunday

4:00 p.m. - Fury (hip hop)

5:15 p.m. - Impulsive Hearts (beach pop)

6:30 p.m. - Thomas Comerford (pop/rock)

7:45 p.m. - The Sentinels (pop/punk)

How to Get There

Parking may be available on surrounding streets. Public transportation is recommended - the Blue Line "L" stops in Jefferson Park. For routes, directions & connections, call 773.836.7000 or visit www.transitchicago.com.

Wine Tasting

Daily sessions from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, August 4th and 5th. Fee: $20 per person Included in the tasting is:

- 15 Tastings from more than 35 wine selections

- Souvenir Tasting Glass

- Free Admission to the Festival

About the Beneficiary: Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1939, the Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce is organized to advance the business, civic, and social interests of its members and to enhance the welfare of the entire Jefferson Park community. Click Here to learn more!

Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities

Looking to connect with active consumers at this event? For pricing and a customized benefits package, please contact Norine Smyth at 312-799-0354 or Laura Wilke at 773-584-6669.

Still Have Questions?

Still have questions regarding event logistics? Please contact Gabby Webster at 773-584-6682.

Vendor Opportunities