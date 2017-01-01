LISLE EYES TO THE SKIES Date: Thursday, July 04 - Saturday, July 06 Time: Noon to 11:00pm Daily Location: Lisle Community Park

Get Directions Address: 1825 Short St.

Lisle Illinois Beneficiary: Eyes to the Skies Committee

Up, up and away! Eyes to the Skies Festival, the visually stunning and wildly popular early July happening featuring hot-air balloons, music, food, arts & crafts, kids’ activities and much more, returns to west suburban Lisle for its 36th year. Highlights include:

Hot-Air Balloon Shows: Weather permitting, balloon shows (aka launches) will be held all three days: At 6:30 a.m. each morning (free to watch), and at 6:30 p.m. each evening (with fest admission). In addition lighted “Balloon Glow” shows are held at 8:00 p.m. each evening.

Hot-Air Balloon Rides: “Tethered” (roped) balloon rides will (weather permitting) be available to the public all three days (daytime hours, and on a first-come, first-served basis). There is a charge for balloon rides.

Food/Art/Kids: The fest will feature food from 30-plus vendors, and a Craft Fair showcasing the handiwork of more than 50 artists. There’s also an expansive kids’ area featuring art activities, inflatables and more.

Plus: Fireworks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. And carnival rides are held every day starting on Wednesday, July 3, two days before the fest officially opens.

Entertainment

