|
LISLE EYES TO THE SKIES
|Date:
|Thursday, July 04 - Saturday, July 06
|Time:
|Noon to 11:00pm Daily
|Location:
| Lisle Community Park
Get Directions
|Address:
|
1825 Short St.
Lisle Illinois
|Beneficiary:
|Eyes to the Skies Committee
CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE
Up, up and away! Eyes to the Skies Festival, the visually stunning and wildly popular early July happening featuring hot-air balloons, music, food, arts & crafts, kids’ activities and much more, returns to west suburban Lisle for its 36th year. Highlights include:
Hot-Air Balloon Shows: Weather permitting, balloon shows (aka launches) will be held all three days: At 6:30 a.m. each morning (free to watch), and at 6:30 p.m. each evening (with fest admission). In addition lighted “Balloon Glow” shows are held at 8:00 p.m. each evening.
Hot-Air Balloon Rides: “Tethered” (roped) balloon rides will (weather permitting) be available to the public all three days (daytime hours, and on a first-come, first-served basis). There is a charge for balloon rides.
Food/Art/Kids: The fest will feature food from 30-plus vendors, and a Craft Fair showcasing the handiwork of more than 50 artists. There’s also an expansive kids’ area featuring art activities, inflatables and more.
Plus: Fireworks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. And carnival rides are held every day starting on Wednesday, July 3, two days before the fest officially opens.
Event Sponsors
Entertainment
Coming soon!
Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities
Looking to connect with active consumers at this event? For pricing and a customized benefits package, please contact Norine Smyth at 312-799-0354 or Laura Wilke at 773-584-6669.
FOLLOW US