|
NORTHALSTED MARKET DAYS®
|Date:
|Saturday, August 10 - Sunday, August 11
|Time:
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Location:
| N. Halsted Street, between Belmont and Addison
Get Directions
|Address:
|
3400 N Halsted St.
Chicago Illinois
|Beneficiary:
|Northalsted Business Alliance
Northalsted Market Days® is the largest street festival in the Midwest and Chicago’s hottest summer celebration, August 10-11, 2019.
The weekend long festival features an all day lineup of live music on 4 stages, 200+ unique vendors, arts, crafts, food and drink, DJ’s and dancing, sponsor booths, and more!
Estimated attendance approaches 200,000 people from near and far, representing all colors of the rainbow!
Founded in 1980, the celebration now spans 1/2 mile of North Halsted in Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood – America’s first recognized gay village – from Addison to Belmont.
Market Days® is easily accessed via the CTA Red Line Addison station at the historic Wrigley Field, CTA Red/Brown/Purple Lines at Belmont, multiple bus lines, and rideshare car/cab services to downtown hotels and other lodging.
Biz Bash ranked Market Days® in the Chicago’s Top 100 Events of 2018.
Event Sponsors
- Bud Light
- Barefoot
- 100.3 WSHE FM Chicago
- 101.9 FM The Mix
- NRG Home Power
- Lasik Plus
- Joybol
- Berwyn Development Corporation
- Chiro One Wellness Centers
- Green Mountain Energy
- WCPT 820 AM
- WGN TV
- Geico Insurance
- State Farm
- Goode Plumbing
- Marriott
- 101.1 FM WKQX
- AIDS Healthcare Foundation
- Judge Mathis
- British Consulate
- Chapman and Cutler
- AARP
- Equator Resort
- Key West and Florida Keys
- Viiv Healthcare
- Nissan
- Capital One
- Boi Magazine
- BestGayChicago.com
- Nexus Radio
- ChicagoPride.com
- GRAB Magazine
- Cresco Labs
- Cutco
- Vital Proteins
Get Social!
Bud Light North Stage
Saturday:
2:00 PM - Sheila E.
4:45 PM - Deborah Cox
9:00 PM - Jake Shears
Nissan Partners of Progress Stage
Saturday
1:15 PM - Abba Salute
3:15 PM - Emily Blue
5:00 PM - Steve Grand
6:15 PM - Hello Weekend
8:30 PM - Catfight
Sunday
1:00 PM - Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus
2:30 PM - Abba Salute
4:15 PM - Brian Justin Crum
5:30 PM - Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press
8:00 PM - Sixteen Candles
Jazz Stage @ Aldine
Saturday:
1:00 PM - Molly Farrelly
3:00 PM - BMR4
5:00 PM - Meghan “Big Red” Murphy
7:00 PM - Feathered Beaus
Sunday:
1:00 PM - Kiki & D
3:00 PM - The Flat Cats
5:00 PM - Elaine Dame
7:00 PM - Lynne Jordan & The Shivers
Capital One Stage @ Cornelia
Saturday:
12:00 PM - DJ Laura B
1:00 PM - Drag Show
4:00 PM - DJ Laura B
5:30 PM - Anne Louise
7:30 PM - Dan Slater
Sunday:
12:00 PM - DJ Laura B
1:00 PM - Drag Show
3:30 PM - Joe Gauthreaux
5:30 PM - Cindel
7:30 PM - Nina Flowers
How to Get There
Ride the CTA Red Line "L" to Addison or Brown Line to Belmont, exit and head east towards Halsted Street. For routes, directions and connections, call 312.836.7000 or visit www.transitchicago.com.
Park with ParkWhiz!
ParkWhiz is the fastest and most convenient way to find and book a parking space before reaching your destination. ParkWhiz allows you to find, reserve, and pay for parking anywhere you go, anytime you need—whether you’re headed to work, an event, or just out on the town. You'll know exactly where you're going and how much you're paying ahead of time, so you won't have to worry about it. With thousands of spaces in dozens of cities across North America, and the ability to save up to 50%, an amazing parking space is never far away.
About the Beneficiary: Northalsted Business Alliance
The Northalsted Business Alliance works diligently to maintain a safe and beautiful neighborhood for residents, business owners and visitors.
Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities
Looking to connect with active consumers at this event? For pricing and a customized benefits package, please contact Norine Smyth at 312-799-0354 or Laura Wilke at 773-584-6669.
Still Have Logistics Questions?
Still have questions regarding event logistics? Please contact Audrey Strecker at 773-584-6650.
Vendor Opportunities
We are now accepting vendor applications for Northalsted Market Days®
Deadline to apply is July 5th, 2019!
To start a new application or edit an existing application you've already started, click on the link below for the type of vendor application:
General Vendor Applicants
Application Links
NORTHALSTED Business Alliance Member Applicants (ONLY)
Please note: the applications below may only be accessed using a password provided by the NORTHALSTED Business Alliance. Please send an email to info@northalsted.com to request a password. Once your membership has been verified, you will be able to proceed.
- Artist, Merchant, Not-for-profit Vendor Application
- Bars & Restaurants & Street Cafe
- Food & Beverage / Food Truck Vendor Application
If you've applied to multiple events, you can access your RegisterOne vendor profile here.
FOLLOW US