NORTHALSTED MARKET DAYS® Date: Saturday, August 10 - Sunday, August 11 Time: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm Location: N. Halsted Street, between Belmont and Addison

Chicago Illinois Beneficiary: Northalsted Business Alliance

Northalsted Market Days® is the largest street festival in the Midwest and Chicago’s hottest summer celebration, August 10-11, 2019.

The weekend long festival features an all day lineup of live music on 4 stages, 200+ unique vendors, arts, crafts, food and drink, DJ’s and dancing, sponsor booths, and more!

Estimated attendance approaches 200,000 people from near and far, representing all colors of the rainbow!

Founded in 1980, the celebration now spans 1/2 mile of North Halsted in Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood – America’s first recognized gay village – from Addison to Belmont.

Market Days® is easily accessed via the CTA Red Line Addison station at the historic Wrigley Field, CTA Red/Brown/Purple Lines at Belmont, multiple bus lines, and rideshare car/cab services to downtown hotels and other lodging.

Biz Bash ranked Market Days® in the Chicago’s Top 100 Events of 2018.

Bud Light North Stage

Nissan Partners of Progress Stage

Jazz Stage @ Aldine

Capital One Stage @ Cornelia

Ride the CTA Red Line "L" to Addison or Brown Line to Belmont, exit and head east towards Halsted Street. For routes, directions and connections, call 312.836.7000 or visit www.transitchicago.com. Park with ParkWhiz!

About the Beneficiary: Northalsted Business Alliance

The Northalsted Business Alliance works diligently to maintain a safe and beautiful neighborhood for residents, business owners and visitors.

Looking to connect with active consumers at this event? For pricing and a customized benefits package, please contact Norine Smyth at 312-799-0354 or Laura Wilke at 773-584-6669.

Still have questions regarding event logistics? Please contact Audrey Strecker at 773-584-6650.