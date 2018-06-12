SHEFFIELD MUSIC FEST & GARDEN WALK Date: Saturday, July 21 - Sunday, July 22 Time: 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm Location: On Sheffield Ave. between Webster & Fullerton

Get Directions Address: 2200 N. Sheffield Ave.

Chicago Illinois Beneficiary: Sheffield Neighborhood Association

2200 N. Sheffield Ave. - Chicago

Whether or not one has a green thumb, the iconic Sheffield Music Fest & Garden Walk, celebrating its 50th year in 2018, is inspirational, dreamy and motivational. It’s a unique way to savor a summer weekend in the city! There’s also a fantastic music lineup on two stages.

More than 80 of the neighborhood’s lush residential gardens will again be open for the public to explore. There are both self-guided garden tours, and guided architecture tours. Visitors are always amazed at the creativity of urban green spaces on splendid display.

Presented by the Sheffield Neighbors Association, the weekend also includes food, and plenty of nifty afternoon activities for kids and families.

Another exciting component of Sheffield Music Festival & Garden Walk is its partnering with the sixth annual Chicago Craft Beer Festival. This stand-alone microbrew fest will be held in tandem with the Garden Walk throughout the weekend and definitely enhances the crowds.

From brewery-focused pubs and taprooms to bars and even the local supermarket, the popularity of craft beers remains as strong as ever. Illinois alone is home to more than 200 of the nation’s 4,000-plus microbreweries. Windy City beer lovers will again be in hops heaven when Chicago Craft Beer Fest returns for its 7th flavor-packed year to the Lincoln Park/DePaul neighborhood. Highlights include daily afternoon tastings where visitors who purchase a pass can sample from a pool of more than 70 specialty beers lovingly crafted by 35-plus local, regional and national breweries. Tasting ticket holders are also encouraged to savor the day after the tastings to enjoy the great music acts and more as Craft Beer Fest is again being held at the same location as the iconic Sheffield Music Festival & Garden Walk that celebrates its 50th year in 2018. CLICK HERE to learn more, including how to purchase tickets.

About the Beneficiary: Sheffield Neighborhood Association

The purposes of the Sheffield Neighborhood Association are to improve conditions of life, work, recreation, health, and safety; to foster and develop a neighborhood plan; and to aid, assist, and sponsor programs and activities in the Sheffield neighborhood. The Association is to monitor the general condition of the neighborhood, both socially and physically, and to initiate any action deemed appropriate to further the general welfare of the Sheffield community.

