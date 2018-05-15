TASTE OF MEXICO Date: Friday, June 01 - Sunday, June 03 Time: Friday: 3-10pm; Saturday/Sunday: Noon-10pm Location: 26th & California (Little Village)

Food aficionados will be in taste heaven as this celebration of South-of-the-Border cuisine returns for its fourth year to the Midwest’s largest Mexican community. Held on 26th Street in the heart of the Little Village neighborhood, Taste of Mexico is a three-day culinary extravaganza that will appeal to Chicagoans from every background.

One highlight will, of course, be nearly 20 neighborhood and other local restaurants selling authentic Mexican street foods including tacos, flautas, enchiladas, tortas, gorditas and more. There’s also a non-stop music/entertainment stage as well as arts & crafts for lovers of both Mexican foods and culture. And for kids and families, there’s a large carnival ride area.

Carnival rides are $3.75 for kiddie rides and $7.50 for adults. All day passes are $30 and all weekend mega-passes are $50.

