Art enthusiasts are guaranteed to find plenty of inspiration when the early summer showcase that is the Wells Street Art Festival celebrates its 45th year. Held on the eponymous strip of Wells Street between North Avenue and Division in Chicago’s historic Old Town neighborhood, it’s a treasure trove of creativity and much more.

For starters, there’s a diverse mix of nearly 200-plus juried artists from both the region and across the nation. Beyond these artists, will be a stand-alone “Remix” area on Scott Street featuring the unique and eco-friendly works of some 20 artisans who make art from used and recycled materials. Additionally, a tented area at Remix will offer free educational workshops each afternoon with creative DIY projects for both adults and children.

Other weekend highlights include the tasty cuisine from the neighborhood’s eclectic restaurants and cool music stage acts as well as kids’ art activities.

Fest proceeds will again benefit the programs and services of the Old Town Merchants & Residents Association.

The Old Town Merchants & Residents Association, sponsor of Wells Street Art Festival, has its origins as the Old Town Chamber of Commerce which was founded in 1971. It later changed its name to OTMRA. In addition to holding its annual art fest, the group serves as the voice of the Old Town community in addressing commercial and residential development, zoning, neighborhood beautification, community safety and city services. It also oversees assorted marketing and public relations initiatives to promote both the neighborhood and its businesses. For more visit oldtownchicago.org.

