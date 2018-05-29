WINDY CITY RIBFEST IN UPTOWN Date: Friday, June 29 - Sunday, July 01 Time: Friday - 4pm to 10pm; Saturday - Noon to 10pm; Sunday - Noon to 9pm Location: Lawrence & Broadway

Chicago Illinois Beneficiary: Business Partners, The Chamber for Uptown

It’s a saucy summer happening! From tasty slabs (and sides) to a smokin’ music lineup, this pre-Fourth of July party in the eclectic Uptown neighborhood brings its A-game on when it returns for its 10th anniversary year!

Beyond the flavorful offerings of top local and national ribbers and cool summer tunes, this popular three-day fest also features arts & crafts plus an activity area for kids and families.

And with the vibrant Broadway-Lawrence intersection boasting acclaimed Chicago music venues that include The Green Mill, Aragon Ballroom and Riviera nightclub, Windy City Ribfest is the perfect urban destination for both daytime and evening fun.

Main Stage Entertainment

The Ribbers

Aussom Aussie Australian BBQ

Owner/founder Paul "Aussom Aussie" MacKay is back at Windy City Ribfest for another year. Always gregarious, he's been cooking up a storm since 1988 with unique recipes that include his tasty fruit-based barbeque sauce. In addition to their native Australia, Aussom Aussie has won more than 350 awards for Best BBQ at food events in the U.S. and Canada. And yep, mate, the company is indeed based in Sydney with a stateside outpost in Pittsburgh, Pa. Austin's Texas Lightning BBQ

Returning to Windy City Ribfest, this serious ribber has been around for years and is a popular staple on the national food festival scene. From Nevada and Ohio to Minnesota and Illinois, Texas Lightning's slabs have won legions of fans as well as numerous "best ribs" awards. BBQ King Smokehouse

BBQ King was founded by two guys who love to cook. In the past decade they have expanded their Woodstock, Ill., home to offer a saucy menu of smoked meats as well as sandwiches at both their restaurant and popular catering business. The restaurant is welcoming. Their food is tenderly cooked for hours. And BBQ King's customers swear it's the best they've ever tasted. Chicago BBQ Company

Home-grown barbeque by Chicago BBQ has earned the Windy City quite the reputation at Midwest rib events by winning awards galore for this Burr Ridge, Ill.--based company. Owned by barbeque expert Tom Ferguson, he started the company in 1985 with a vision of creating the ultimate low and slow-smoke barbeque experience. Porky Chicks BBQ

Serious barbeque is what this Arkansas-based ribber that returns to Windy City RibFest, is all about. "You won't regret their fantastic ribs" and "simply awesome" are just a few of the rave reviews from their legions of fans. Porky Chicks' slabs are a mid-South favorite that Windy City RibFest visitors are sure to enjoy. Rancho Mateo, Chicago

This southwest side mainstay is best known for its spicy sauces on whatever they barbecue on their always eye-catching teepee-shaped grill. Robinson's Ribs In the Windy City, things don't get more synonymous with smoked meats than this legendary ribber with two area locations (the West Loop and Oak Park). Founded by Mississippi native Charlie Robinson, he has ambitiously passed on a secret sauce recipe that he learned from his grandfather at childhood barbeques for all Chicagoans to enjoy.

Event parking for only $10 per day is available in the Aragon Ballroom parking lot. The parking lot is located on the southeast corner of Lawrence and Winthrop, one block east from the festival entrance. Reserve your parking in advance and get there on time, stress free! SpotHero is the nation’s leading parking reservation app to book convenient and affordable parking, whether it’s for an event, commute to work or even airport parking. To reserve your parking spot for this event, visit the Windy City Ribfest in Uptown SpotHero Parking Page and book a spot with rates up to 50% off drive-up. You can also use SpotHero to park all over Chicago – learn more here. New to SpotHero? Download the SpotHero iPhone | Android app and enter promo code RIBFEST17 for an extra $5 off your first park!

About the Beneficiary: Business Partners, Uptown Chamber of Commerce

Business Partners, The Chamber for Uptown has been Uptown's business association since 1923. Our mission is to be the primary advocate, voice and support organization for the historic and diverse Uptown business community. Our vision is to be a driving force in creating a clean, safe, attractive, well-informed, self-reliant, thriving and pride-filled business community that supports and is supported by local consumers and is a destination point for Chicago visitors. The boundaries of the Chamber are Irving Park Road on the south; Foster Avenue on the north; Lake Michigan on the east; and Ravenswood on the west from Montrose Avenue to Foster Avenue and Clark Street on the west from Irving Park Road to Montrose Avenue.

Vendor Opportunities